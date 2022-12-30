Some Lake Martin residents are without power Friday night.
In Dadeville, residents are without power after a tree fell onto nearby power lines. In Alexander City, about 100 residents near Highway 22 and Coley Creek Road are without power, possibly due to a fallen tree.
Some residents in Jacksons Gap are also being impacted by sporadic power outages.
Around 8 p.m., a call came into dispatch for a fallen tree causing a fire on a power line off Highway 49 in Dadeville. Stillwaters Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and reported to dispatch that there was no fire at this time and there weren't any road blockages.
Roughly 1,300 residents in the Lake Martin area have been impacted by about 15 different sporadic power outages.
As of 8:20 p.m., Alabama Power estimated power lines being repaired between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Alabama Power estimated around 145 active outages across the state. Those outages are impacting roughly 4,800 customers.
