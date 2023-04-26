Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially during the afternoon hours. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
The National Weather Service issued a severe weather threat for Tallapoosa and Coosa counties this morning and afternoon.
The threat is a marginal risk, level one out of five threat category, and includes damaging winds up to 60 mph as well as large hail. The threat time is issued from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for April 27.
Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), advises all to remain weather aware through reliable weather updates. Tallapoosa EMA has local weather alerts powered by Everbridge available through their website.
Additional weather alerts can be found through NOAA weather radios and activating Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on mobile devices.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.