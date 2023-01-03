The Lake Martin area isn't out of the woods just yet, in terms of severe weather.
featured weather alert
UPDATE: New tornado watch issued includes Tallapoosa County
Kaitlin Fleming
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Lake Scene Directory
Alexander City, AL
Right Now
61°
- Humidity: 98%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 61°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:47:01 AM
- Sunset: 04:50:25 PM
- Dew Point: 60°
- Visibility: 4 mi
Today
Thunderstorms this morning, then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 63F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 12 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA BARBOUR BULLOCK CHAMBERS CLAY LEE MACON PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLAPOOSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALEXANDER CITY, ASHLAND, AUBURN, EUFAULA, LANETT, LINEVILLE, OPELIKA, PHENIX CITY, ROANOKE, TROY, TUSKEGEE, UNION SPRINGS, AND VALLEY.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Russell and Tallapoosa. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Periods of heavy rainfall are possible across the watch area due to multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. 2-4 inches of total rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
Loading
Online Poll
What is your New Year's resolution?
The Outlook is seeking Alexander City's New Year's goals for a later article. Polls will close Jan. 2 at 5 p.m.
You voted:
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.