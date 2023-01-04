Storm Clean Up
ALDOT crews worked Wednesday morning to clear trees and debris from Highway 49 in the area of Horseshoe Bend National Park.

 By Kaitlin Fleming Managing Editor

A tornado-warned storm around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning caused some damage in the area of Horseshoe Bend National Park.

Kaitlin Fleming is the managing editor of Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach Kaitlin, email kaitlin.fleming@alexcityoutlook.com.

