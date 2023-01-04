A tornado-warned storm around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning caused some damage in the area of Horseshoe Bend National Park.
According to Jason Moran, director of Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, multiple trees were down across Highway 49 North going toward Horseshoe Bend National Park.
As of 10 a.m. those trees were cleared from the roadway.
"Pay attention to road crews that might be out trying to clear the roadways and utility crews that are restoring power," Moran said around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. "Please allow them adequate space to do their jobs so we can get recovered from this event."
Moran said there were quite a few people without power at that time but wasn't sure exactly how many people. According to Alabama Power's outage map, about 500 Alabama Power customers were without power in the New Site area. Nearly 5,000 customers were without power across Tallapoosa County. Alabama Power was working nearly 40 outages in Tallapoosa County alone and 450 outages statewide as of 4:15 a.m. Wednesday morning.
As of 11 a.m., Alabama Power was working 11 outages in Tallapoosa County that was impacting around 700 customers.
According to Moran, no major damage to structures has been reported at this time. No injuries have been reported to the EMA in association with the possible tornado either.
"It's a blessing. I haven't heard of any yet," Moran said.
Moran said they are awaiting NWS storm survey crews to evaluate the damage to determine if the damage was caused by straight line winds or a tornado.
