The Jackson's Gap Police Department announced Wednesday an update into the investigation of a missing person.
According to a press release from the police department, Sandrea Elaine Taylor, 34, was found deceased in Macon County near a residence on County Road 43.
Taylor was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, Alabama for examination as to the cause of death.
On Friday, March 24, 2023 the Jacksons Gap Police Department received a missing person’s report for Taylor, a white female with a residence in Jacksons Gap.
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting the investigation related to the death of the victim.
The following agencies assisted in the investigation: the Jacksons Gap Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the Jacksons Gap Police Department at 256-825-8515, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 256-825-4264, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) or the Sheriff’s Department’s Secret Witness at 256-827-2035.
