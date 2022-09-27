Hurricane Ian forecast

A forecast of Hurricane Ian as of Tuesday, September 27, according to the National Weather Service. 

 Submitted / The Outlook

The National Weather Service updated the agency’s forecast of Hurricane Ian Tuesday, classifying the storm now as a major hurricane.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you