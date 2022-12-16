A small plane that crashed Tuesday has claimed the life of a Georgia man.
Joshua Allen Davis, 38, was pronounced dead Tuesday following an early morning crash, according to Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox.
The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63 at approximately 9:30 a.m. when the plane, a Mooney M20B, crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. The first 911 call reporting the incident was received three minutes later at 9:33 a.m. from a person that heard the crash.
According to Knox, first responders reached the scene at 9:40 a.m. with the Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department as well as rescue crews all responding to the crash.
Davis was transported to Russell Medical Center where he was declared deceased at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Knox said that Davis died from injuries sustained during the crash. According to Knox, Davis’ body has been transported to Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery.
Davis, a native of Warner Robins, Ga., had departed from Perry-Houston County Airport at 9:26 a.m. EST before the crash.
Alexander City police Chief Jay Turner said the scene was secured and that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had been called in to the scene to conduct their investigation.
