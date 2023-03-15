The Jackson’s Gap Police Department is trying to locate a missing woman.
Sandrea Elaine Taylor was last seen on Feb. 26, leaving the area of Main Street in Jackson’s Gap. According to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency release, the direction of her travel is unknown at this time.
Jackson’s Gap police chief Jeremy Hamlet said Taylor’s disappearance remains an ongoing investigation, and the department is attempting to determine her whereabouts.
Hamlet said a description of Taylor and her last known whereabouts can be found on the department’s website. According to Hamlet, the information has been provided to CrimeStoppers as well.
ALEA’s release states Taylor is a 5-foot-2 white female, weighing 179 pounds. She is 34 years old and has brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information regarding Taylor or this incident, contact the Jackson’s Gap Police Department at 256-825-8518 or ALEA at 256-329-5205.
...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...West and southern sections of Central Alabama.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.