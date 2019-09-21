Time to move?
Attorneys for capital murder suspect Latoni Daniel have asked for her to be placed in the Montgomery County Jail as she awaits trial.
Daniel has been in jail since Dec. 5, 2017 following the robbery and shooting death of Thomas V. Chandler of Goodwater — a case where the state is seeking the death penalty if she is convicted.
The attorneys said in a motion filed with the courts Daniel has been held in the Shelby County Jail since the birth of her child. The attorneys argue since they are located in Montgomery it would be less costly on the state for her defense if she is housed in Montgomery as they said the trip takes a minimum of two and a half hours.
The attorneys said they will require extensive meetings with Daniel as they prepare her defense and psychological experts will also need to meet with Daniel.
They argue there is no extra burden on anyone as Coosa County is already paying to house Daniel in Shelby County.
Attorneys said the Autauga and Elmore County jails would also be suitable.
New attorneys for Tuck
LaDaniel Martel Tuck is charged with capital murder in Coosa County in the death of Chandler. Tuck has been appointed Troy Teague and Tony Hamlin as new attorneys further delaying the trial as the new attorneys catch up.
Dadeville artwork sales going toward new library roof
The Artists Association of Central Alabama is displaying and selling some of its work to help fund for Dadeville Public Library’s roof. The Dadeville Public Library and Horseshoe Bend Regional Library share a building and a flat roof that is leaking. A portion of the art sales will help with the roof’s fund which needs $85,000.
Dadeville to vote on budget, discuss food truck ordinance
The City of Dadeville will vote on the 2019-20 fiscal year budget and discuss a food truck ordinance at its council meeting Tuesday. The ordinance relates to how close food trucks can sell their products near restaurants.