The Dadeville Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing woman who was last seen on Saturday.
Kesha Gaye Burnett, 46, was seen in Dadeville at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday, April 3. Burnett was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black leggings and gray tennis shoes.
Burnett stands at a height of 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.
Law enforcement believes that she is driving a gold 2007 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate number “62CH112.”
She may have a condition that impairs her judgement.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released information about Burnett through its missing and endangered persons alert system Thursday afternoon.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Burnett, please contact the DPD at 256-825-6212 or call 911.