After initially deciding against allowing some public buildings to open as storm shelters this weekend, officials announced they will now open the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville and Alexander City City Hall.
Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran released a statement Saturday afternoon both locations will open at 1 p.m. Sunday and will close when the threat of severe weather passes.
Moran said social distancing will try to be maintained but "cannot be guaranteed."
"A mask will be issued to each person as they enter and everyone will be required to wear it the entire time in the building," Moran said. "Everyone should enter the Dadeville courthouse at the handicap entrance and will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19."
The Alexander City Police Department posted a statement on its Facebook page and said this change was made due to concerns from citizens of Alexander City.
"Those that seek shelter will enter at their own risk," ACPD's Facebook post reads. "Those seeking shelter temperature will be monitored, gloves and mask will be provided; mask will be required to be worn for the entire event. Those attending will need to bring snacks, water and any medication they may need. We are requesting upon entering the building that those attending will not be allowed to come and go.
"No smoking, vaping or alcohol will be allowed. Only officially documented service animals will be allowed inside."
ACPD officers will be at city hall during the hours of operation.
The safe room in Daviston and the basement of the New Site Volunteer Fire Department will be open as well, according to Moran. Safe rooms behind Tallassee City Hall in Tallapoosa County will also be opened if a tornado watch is issued for the area.
Moran said more information about shelters is being added to an information line for Tallapoosa County residents.
“They can call 211 to get locations and more information,” he said.
Moran said the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises it is better to seek shelter if the need arises.
“ADPH says the threat of a tornado is greater than that of COVID-19,” Moran said.
Moran reiterated those seeking shelter in public facilities should practice social distancing as best possible with family groups staying together and wearing masks.
Moran highly recommends everyone keep two forms of weather notifications handy such as weather radios and signing up for Tallapoosa Alert on the EMA page of tallaco.com. Moran said the system sends, texts, makes calls and sends emails to those who register.