The simple but formal uniform of the 1960s nurse gave Beverly White the idea to seek a career as a medical professional.
White remembers riding with her mother Rosa Wilkerson as she dropped off her father Hillard “Pop” Wilkerson at the old Russell Hospital on Lee Street where he was an orderly.
“I saw white nurses coming out wearing those white capes and hats,” White said. “I was just a little girl but was inspired by the uniform.”
That inspiration led to 45 years as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nurse (RN).
“I’ve been in nursing longer than that,” White said. “I was a nursing aide at Russell Hospital before becoming an LPN.”
White went to nursing school at Opelika Tech and started at Russell Hospital as an LPN in 1974 before returning to school to become a RN in 1979. At the time, White was one of the first African American registered nurses in the area.
“There were others before me,” White said. “The first I remember was Mary E. Corprew.”
Alexander City councilmember Buffy Colvin works at Russell Medical and remembers White being a nurse when Colvin was a child but Colvin said White has done so much more than be one of the first African American RNs.
“Beverly has done her part to make sure everyone got their fair shake,” Colvin said. “She is an awesome mom and is a person to stand up for people regardless of race or gender.”
White helped found Co-PACE, Concerned Parents for Community and Academic Excellence, in Alexander City. Education of African Americans was one of White’s inspirations to help form the organization.
“I found a disproportionate number of African American students in special education,” White said. “We were not that great in number but there were more of us in special education classes. I got to writing the school wanting to know why there were more African Americans in special education.”
White said she knew some African American students needed to be in the classes but not in the number enrolled.
White said the grassroots effort of Co-PACE helped get the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in Alexander City started. The group went to the school board asking for the Monday holiday off from school to hold the celebration.
The apple didn’t fall far from the tree. White has four daughters: Three work at Tuskegee University and one at the Alexander City Housing Authority; one has a doctorate degree, another is working on her doctorate; the other two hold masters degrees and one is a lieutenant police officer.
White spent 16 years as a travel nurse after leaving Russell Medical and is living in Alexander City again while working in the senior behavioral unit at Coosa Valley Medical Center.
It is a position White hopes will allow her to continue her nursing career for several more years.
“I really enjoy it,” White said. “I believe because I can relate, I can extend my time in nursing for a few more years.”
White is organizing a Mardi Gras party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Cooper Recreation Center has been in operation after the closing of Laurel High School. Laurel Recreation Center opened after Laurel High closed and was renamed Cooper Recreation Center in 1996.
White chose the Mardi Gras theme to help remember the former band director and science teacher at Laurel High School – Henry Charles Sweetwyne.
“He was originally from New Orleans,” White said. “His second oldest daughter Connie Sweetwyne is coming up for the celebration.”
White said the celebration will include a gumbo tasting with Connie Sweetwyne bringing the New Orleans family recipe. Others will have gumbo there as well and a tasting contest will be held. White said there will also be singing, jazz-type music and a visit from the Alabama State University dance team. The Sweetwyne Mardis Gras Celebration is at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7.