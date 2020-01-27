Many people who go out of their way to serve others don’t usually sing their own praises.
Jerilyn Smith humbly said she hasn’t done much in the 5½ years as the Tallapoosa Baptist Association’s secretary and treasurer. But her actions prove otherwise.
Smith has organized multiple programs with her husband, including a local Celebrate Recovery ministry, a summer camp, a senior adult revival and the association’s annual meeting. Smith has also gone on missions and supported pastor’s wives and disaster relief volunteers with lunches and dinners.
Smith feels called to serve others.
“I feel like it’s my purpose in life to honor God (with what I) say and do and try to influence others too so they will know God as well,” Smith said. “I was very surprised and honored someone would suggest (I’m an unsung hero) but I don’t feel I do anything special. I try to do my part. A lot of it is the organizational support kind of roles.”
Smith knew as a child she was called to missionary work. Being a Christian means more than attending church every Sunday for her.
“It affects every area of our lives,” Smith said. “It affects how I do my job, how I treat people (and) how I spend my time and money.”
When she and her husband James Smith moved to Tallapoosa County, James was hired as the association’s director and she became the secretary and treasurer.
Forty-six churches in the county are members of the Tallapoosa Baptist Association. The couple attends First Baptist Church Dadeville as laity; James fills in as a guest pastor for their other churches.
“Our role is really a support role to the churches,” Smith said. “Our vision is we’re equipping churches to expand God’s kingdom.”
Together they started a local Celebrate Recovery ministry, which is a Christ-centered 12-step program for any kind of “hurt, habit or hangups” such as stress, anger management, sexual abuse or eating disorders. Smith said volunteering there is the highlight of her week.
“It’s really fun to see the changes people make as they break through whatever problem they’re facing and turn their lives around,” Smith said. “It’s very rewarding.”
The Smiths run a weeklong summer camp for children of low-income families every year at Camp Alamisco in Dadeville. About 100 children attend every year and the goal is to get children to know God and grow their faith.
“I have participated in that camp before and it is well done,” said Melinda Poole, who is a friend of the Smiths.
The senior adult revival is an annual luncheon, featuring music and a guest speaker, in April and the association’s annual meeting is held every October. Smith also helps organize local Bible courses supported through Samford University and vacation Bible school training.
James said his wife’s gift is administration.
“I curate the vision and we work through those things but she’s the one who basically carries out getting meetings together,” James said. “She’s very much a part of what we do (at the association). Without her work, I’d be lost.”
Married for 37 years, the couple met in seminary school. Together they have done missionary work in Ecuador, West Virginia and Puerto Rico.
They served in Ecuador for 10 years and Jerilyn used her Spanish skills again during a mission trip in Puerto Rico last year. The Smiths and others visited the territory to relieve pastors and their families and she also worked as a translator for the pastor’s wives a year after the hurricane occurred.
“A lot of people left Puerto Rico,” Smith said. “It was hard for the churches. We went for a retreat for pastors and their wives and let them get away and spoil them a little bit with a nice place to stay.”
Smith finds satisfaction and happiness from helping others. Poole said Smith never complains about her vast job.
“(Jerilyn) has the sweetest spirit and never gets her feathers ruffled,” Poole said. “You can always trust her with any responsibility she is given. Honestly (Celebrate Recovery) would not be doing as well as it’s doing if not for the fact she’s been our treasurer and secretary. I can’t thank her enough for all she does.”
James said his wife doesn’t do anything for the credit.
“She never wants to be in front,” James Smith said. “She’s very humble and doesn’t want to be recognized out front. She’s a great administrator, wife, mother and grandmother. She’s a giver; she’s not a receiver.”
