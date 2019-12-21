Alexander City may only be her temporary home, but Salli Jo Korthuis has made it her mission to serve the city while she can. She and her husband Jeremy Korthuis move around every few months because he is a traveling physical therapist.
While her husband is working at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Salli Jo Korthuis is volunteering with Sav-A-Life and the Lake Martin Area United Way.
Volunteers generally don’t expect anything in return and do it out of the goodness of their hearts. That’s the case for Korthuis who said she is led to help people and believes it is the best way to spend her time.
“I would rather serve people with my time because that’s what we have right now,” Korthuis said. “That’s what God’s given me. He’s given all this time right now and I don’t want to spend it on myself.”
Korthuis, who has lived in Alex City since September, volunteers at Sav-A-Life once a week. Being there led her to help out Lake Martin Area United Way.
“I work there about one day a week, but they don’t need a lot of help and one day a week is not enough to keep me busy,” Korthuis said. “So I asked if they knew of anywhere else they needed volunteers or help and they suggested United Way.”
Korthuis knew United Way was going to be a good fit when she met director Sharon Fuller, who asked her to be the band director at the group’s annual fashion show.
“It’s been fun and exciting all the unique opportunities I’ve had to help with at the United Way,” Korthuis said. “They’re so fun.”
Fuller said Korthuis is willing to do anything for United Way. Korthuis has volunteered at every United Way event since starting with them including ringing The Salvation Army bell and Christmas shopping for families in need.
“What a blessing our United Way has received by her generosity to volunteer,” Fuller said. “She doesn’t expect anything in return. She’s willing to help our community.”
Korthuis began volunteering when Jeremy was completing two- to three-month long internships and she couldn’t get a job because of the short time they were there.
“We liked traveling so much we decided to keep doing it,” Korthuis said. “Now he’s a traveling physical therapist and I’m along for the ride.”
Originally from Washington, the couple began traveling to places on their list. Alabama is the farthest from their home state.
Fuller said Korthuis will be missed once she moves in mid-January but said she’s a hero for all the places she visits.
“Her personality is sweet and giving and she is full of spirit,” Fuller said. “She is a pure example of a true volunteer that gives from her heart that expects nothing in return.”
Korthuis has a passion for volunteering at pregnancy centers because some of the women who go there are young and unsure what they want to do.
“It’s such a hard thing for a lot of girls to go through and it can be a very bittersweet time,” Korthuis said. “I want to love on them wherever they’re at. I’m never going to change the world or make their lives amazing things, but I’m hoping I can bring a small little bit of peace and joy into their life during a hard time.”
Volunteering in Alexander City has taught Korthuis to be assertive when looking for opportunities.
“Here more than anywhere else I had to be bolder in finding opportunities because I’ve worked in pregnancy centers before,” Korthuis said. “I was really comfortable with those so having to call a stranger and ask if, ‘Hey, can I work for you?’ That was a little more boldness than I have.”