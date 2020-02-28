Alexander City resident Ella Mae Pemberton believes the best way to serve the Lord is by serving others.
Even after dedicating more than 40 years of her life to volunteer work, Pemberton, 88, continues to serve because she feels a calling from God.
“I’m not a hero; I’m just a servant of the Lord,” Pemberton said. “I just want to be His servant. That’s what I pray for every day, ‘Lord, let me do something that would please You today.’”
She currently helps out at Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, Flint Hill United Methodist Church and Chapman Healthcare and Assisted Living Center.
“I just love helping people,” Pemberton said. “Anything I can do to put a smile on somebody’s face, that’s what I’m here for. That’s what the Lord’s got me here for.”
At the crisis center, Pemberton helps sort, clean, price and sell household items. She also helps prepare burn boxes, which contain supplies and clothes for structure fire victims.
After more than 30 years of service, Pemberton’s been there long enough to see a change in location, multiple directors and the organization’s status from previously being a Tallapoosa Baptist Association program to an independent nonprofit. Despite all of the changes the center has gone through, Pemberton said she likes meeting people along the way.
“If nothing else (I like to) smile at (people) and speak to them,” Pemberton said. “I just like to see people happy.”
Crisis center director Denise Moseley said Pemberton is loyal and dedicated to the center and always has a smile on her face when she’s there.
“She (volunteers) strictly because she wants to be here to help others and she is a fantastic volunteer,” Moseley said. “I tell her all the time I don’t know what I’d do without her and I have a lot of (volunteers) here I don’t know what I’d do without, but not only is she an outstanding volunteer she’s a good woman.”
Moseley said Pemberton has taught her what love entails and selflessness.
“I’ve always said if you want to know what a virtuous (person is), just look at Mrs. Ella Mae Pemberton. And that’s how I see her as one virtuous woman,” Moseley said.
Pemberton has four decades of service at Flint Hill UMC’s Sunday School with her husband Jack Pemberton and is always willing to help the church in any other areas.
“(She and) her husband Bro. Jack have always been mission minded with a servant’s heart,” Moseley said. “And I think that stems from their deep faith in their church and it carries over to her volunteering all these places.”
Pemberton began volunteering at Chapman’s a few years ago when her friends became residents. Pemberton also volunteered in a Jim Pearson Elementary School kindergarten class for 14 years and previously worked for Russell Corp.
Pemberton knows her volunteering has a positive effect on herself because she’s doing the Lord’s work. She likes cheering up others while she serves and she’s learned humility from her decades of volunteering.
“(Volunteering is) very rewarding,” Pemberton said. “This a passion.”
Editor’s Note: This is a part of a series highlighting unsung heroes in Tallapoosa County. Unsung heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things and people who go out of their way to do good deeds for others without ever seeking credit or anything in return. Do you know someone like this? Contact editor@alexcityoutlook.com