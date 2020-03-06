Alexander City resident Teresa Moten has been helping children since she was just a child herself. Moten started filling in for her Sunday school teacher at age 12 and has continued serving children throughout her life.
Now Moten is older, she leads a youth mentoring group, does community service and even leads her own ministry, but she doesn’t see any of it as work.
“It’s like a hobby,” Moten said. “You just do it. It’s not like I’m a hero or anything; Jesus is the hero.”
Much of Moten’s time today is spent leading the next generation with her Yes I Can mentoring group where she enriches children of all ages. The children sing songs and read magazines not realizing they’re learning.
“I wanted to instill in the kids you can do whatever you want to do,” Moten said. “I don’t tell kids, ‘We’re going to learn; we’re going to do homework; We’re going to do this.’ I tell them, ‘OK we’re going to have fun.’ While we’re having fun they don’t know they’re reading … we’re singing materials.”
The program also allows children to meet community and state government leaders.
Yes I Can also involves children with the monthly Clean Community Partnership’s Third Saturday Cleanups. Moten brings trash pickers to collect garbage and takes the children to clean their own neighborhoods.
Lake Martin Resource Association president John Thompson said Moten is a great influence for children she brings to the cleanups.
“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Thompson said. “She’s tremendous. She brings the kids out and really goes with them and guards them and guides them and directs them to beautify our community and they follow her.”
Thompson said Moten’s children have impacted him participating in the cleanups because he knows the children care about the community.
“She doesn’t try to make a show; she’s trying to influence those kids and I respect her for that,” Thompson said.
Yes I Can started from Moten tutoring a child in literacy. She gave him the motto, “I believe I can read. Yes I can. I’ll ask my mother, my father. Reading is fun.”
From there she got her Girl Scouts interested in literacy then began mentoring 4- to 8-year-old children. Moten took the motto with her to the new program.
Moten’s program grew to children up to 15 years old who then helped mentor the younger children. Moten told the students about the motto and they turned it into a song that goes, “Can you believe? Yes I can. Can you believe? Yes I can, I can, I can.”
“The kids actually come in and do their work,” Moten said. “My thing is to mold them and groom them, teach them respect, honesty, good living and stuff, mainly respecting adults and respecting each other.”
The children love the program so much Moten was recruited back into it after retiring. People called her one day saying their grandchildren were asking to get dropped off at the program.
“This is going on our ninth year so they won’t let me quit,” Moten said.
Moten said she learned to love others and give back from her mother and the Bible. She wants to spread her love to others.
“You don’t have to be kin to me for me to help you,” Moten said. “You don’t have to be my race for me to help you. You don’t even have to believe in what I believe for me to help you.”
In addition toYes I Can, Moten also runs her own ministry, Way Ministries; is a Lighthouse of Tallapoosa County volunteer; and co-founded Concerned Parents for Community and Academic Excellence (CoPACE). She previously tutored with the Laubach Literacy program, which teaches adults to read.
She also bakes treats and gives them to people she randomly sees on the streets. She often makes food for Haven United Methodist Church then gives the leftovers to the hungry.
“My time is valuable,” Moten said. “I’m not looking for anybody to know my name. I just want to do God’s service.”
Editor’s Note: This is a part of a series highlighting unsung heroes in Tallapoosa County. Unsung heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things and people who go out of their way to do good deeds for others without ever seeking credit or anything in return. Do you know someone like this? Contact editor@alexcityoutlook.com