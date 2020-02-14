One local teenager has been raised to learn a little bit of effort can go a long way to making a big difference in the lives of others.
Benjamin Russell sophomore Jack Jennings has been volunteering since 2016 and despite being just a teenager, he’s making a great impact around the community.
Jack’s mother Stephanie Jennings said she teaches her children to do good deeds because it’s the right thing to do.
“If everyone will do a little, then not one person has to do a lot,” Stephanie Jennings said. “He’s a good kid. He’s always there to help.”
Jack Jennings was around the age of 12 when he thought about children who wouldn’t have presents under the tree at Christmastime and decided to do something to make them happy. He reached out to his church for donations and began recycling cans to pay for toys.
“The first time I went to drop off gifts to the (Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources) was cool because I was probably 12 or 13 at the time,” Jennings said. “They didn’t expect a kid my age to go help out and do something.”
A few years later DHR director Brenda Floyd spoke at Jennings’ church, Comer United Methodist Church, about the DHR’s elderly clients who live alone and are in need of items such as clothing. Jennings then talked to DHR employees about the seniors’ needs and began selling canned drinks at Alexander City’s Oktoberfest to pay for the necessary items.
Jennings has raised more than $1,200 for gifts for children and seniors, according to Stephanie Jennings. Jack said other volunteers who visit nursing homes have told him his work is important.
“He’s always been a good-hearted loving and caring child,” Stephanie Jennings said.
Before he was old enough to drive, Jack’s brother Christopher Jennings and sister-in-law Heather Jennings drove him around to help complete his volunteer work. Now that he can drive, Jennings offers other to drive others to church and help out Comer UMC in any way he can. At Christmas, he serves lunch, takes out the trash and delivers meals.
In addition to fundraising for the DHR’s clients, he helps at Comer UMC on Christmas, volunteers at the Legacy Builders’ camp and vacation Bible school and visits residents at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home.
Floyd said Jennings has positively touched the organization’s staff.
“He is setting great examples for others to follow,” Floyd wrote in an email. “Our community is blessed to have someone like Jack Jennings working to help others. I am privileged to call him my young friend.”
Jennings also plays the tuba in Benjamin Russell’s concert, jazz and marching bands and is in the Beta and Key clubs and technology student association.
“I feel like there are other people who (serve the community) who don’t get recognition like I do,” Jennings said. “I got lucky I guess.”
