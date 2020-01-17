Melissa Mullins may have a daughter on the autism spectrum, but that doesn’t stop her from being a parent first and advocate second.
Some people think those on the spectrum require constant care and those who care for them are caretakers. Mullins said many on the spectrum can lead productive lives and her daughter Torrie doesn’t require constant care.
“I’m her parent first and foremost,” Mullins said. “I don’t really consider myself a caretaker. I don’t do anything special for her just because she is on the autism spectrum, it’s because she is my daughter.”
Mullins has been volunteering with Autism Speaks and the Autism Society of Alabama since 2017 in hopes of bringing about change for those who view autism as something unconquerable. In her role, Mullins serves as a liaison between those in the autism community and lawmakers in Montgomery and Washington to advocate for legislation to help care for those on the spectrum.
It is in this advocate role Mullins serves her community.
“Not everybody has a voice; not everybody is comfortable talking about issues,” Mullins said. “I’m representing my daughter, others on the spectrum and those families affected by autism.”
Mullins goes a step further and helps put other families in contact with needed services.
“I’m a special advocate for families,” Mullins said. “Basically I help (families) get in contact with the right people for their needs. I try to help them get to the right place.”
Mullins said because her family has experienced autism, she can better help others.
“I relate to what they are going through because I have been there,” Mullins said. “A parent of a normal child might not understand everything that is going on.”
Mullins serves Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, which have a combined population of more than 51,000. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports a statistic one in 68 individuals are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. Mullins said that means there are about 753 in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties on the spectrum.
Mullins said many parents have issues finding providers and services to help their children on the spectrum because of physical distance.
“The closest therapy center or clinic is Auburn, and they only do physical therapy, sensory therapy and a small amount of applied behavior analysis,” Mullins said. “For most families, this is not feasible due to either work, finances or transportation.”
The roadblocks are not just limited to providing adequate care but funding it too.
“The cost of raising a child on the spectrum from birth to age 18 is about $60,000 per year,” Mullins said. “That is not counting basic needs; that is only for therapeutic expenses and that’s also not a lifetime figure. The reality of the child being at home and never living independently is overwhelming and not something that is acknowledged or talked about, but it needs to be. As of right now, 18 is the cutoff for any medical care unless the person draws other income. Ignoring it will not make it go away. We must give these individuals a fighting chance. And right now, they have none.”
Mullins hopes her efforts will prove to be fruitful in the years to come. Mullins said in five years she would like to see a day center in the area for disabled individuals and people on the autism spectrum to “keep them engaged in the community.” She wants to see after-school programs for school-aged children to help “teach critical life skills such as cooking, self-care, self-advocacy and safety.”
Other areas of improvement Mullins wants to see are expanded mental health facilities to help support those on the spectrum and those with other disabilities.
“Cameras in classrooms, cafeterias or anywhere that houses the disabled would help ensure safety and relieve some stress and worry on parents,” Mullins said.
Mullins even wants to see a licensing system for drivers on the spectrum. It is something she has already advocated for with legislators.
“There was a bill in the legislature last session for this, but it died in committee for safety concerns,” Mullins said.
Mullins’ role as advocate extends beyond visits to lawmakers and helping other families on the spectrum. Mullins is trying to educate the community as a whole. She has helped organize events to educate first responders so they can better respond when encountering someone on the spectrum in an emergency and held a fun run to not only raise awareness but funds to support autism research.
The events allow the community to interact with those on the spectrum in a fun way letting everyone know autism is real.
“I like it when I see people coming together for our special kids,” Mullins said.
Mullins said she is seeing good things come of the efforts by her and others.
“I think people are starting to realize autism is on the rise regardless of the cause,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what causes it – it’s here. It’s more prevalent than ever. It’s not taboo like the mental illness many once thought it was.”