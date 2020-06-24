Amilia Boone and Brandon Kelley continue to grow their local business. What started as a small shop renting inflatables and bouncy houses as a franchise of Space Walk morphed into their own storefront to include sporting equipment and jerseys.
Now the couple is transitioning again into a more prominent location with increased foot traffic on Main Street.
Unlimited Designs will open July 6 in what used to be Makers Market on Main at 33 Main St. in Alexander City.
“When COVID-19 hit, it opened our eyes that we need to do more than sports,” Boone said. “We will still keep that and do team uniforms, trophies, jerseys and of course equipment and apparel for the sporting side. But the other side will be kind of like a boutique.”
In addition to the athletic department ware, Unlimited Designs will sell bows, homemade earrings and Lake Martin tourist apparel such as hats and T-shirts.
“We plan on putting up a collegiate-type wall and offering kids stuff like little A-line dresses with a tiger or a elephant on it and we’ll do appliques,” Boone said.
Along with university apparel, Unlimited Designs will feature local team apparel as there aren’t many places to find that gear around town anymore without the Russell Retail Outlet.
“I played sports my entire life and we came across the opportunity to buy a store in Smith Station after the owners retired,” Boone said. “They had ran it for 30 years and offered us to buy the equipment, inventory and everything for one price.”
That’s where Unlimited Designs first began with Boone and Kelley’s personalized additions.
The engaged couple decided to switch locations for increased visibility.
“Where we were on Franklin Street was in a hole; no one knew we were there unless they knew us,” Boone said. “We want more people to be like, ‘Hey, let’s walk by and see what all they have.’”
While the original storefront was a great starter location, Boone said the business is ready to grow. The couple’s skills complement each other well to form a working partnership.
“I’m a risk taker,” Boone said. “Brandon is not but he’s glad I am.”
Boone and Kelley also offer embroidering on products clients bring in along with plain T-shirts, hats and other gear that can be custom embroidered on site or taken home for crafts.
“By September we will have a laser engraving machine as well to do custom woodwork,” Boone said.
Since the store was already set up for retail, Boone and Kelley didn’t have to do many renovations except tweak the interior to their own style.
“We went to the antique malls and bought stuff,” Boone said. “We repainted and my dad built me a new counter. We didn’t do much to the building except add our own touch inside.”
Boone said the store will continue to print items for the local recreation teams as it has been doing including jerseys, uniforms and trophies. Inflatables are also still available for rent but will be kept in storage.
“We’ll keep a book inside the store so if someone comes through they can look at what we have to offer,” Boone said.
The store hours are still to be decided but Boone said 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. is ideal to stay open a little past when others get off work.
“It’s still up in the air but the plan is Monday through Saturday,” she said. “If we did anything, we may close Mondays but we’re still trying to sort it out.”
Boone credits Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat for helping her find the building.
“I had called Stacey for some other reason and she told me that building was available,” Boone said. “So we said, ‘Let’s go look at it.’ And it went from there. I love Stacey; she’s an all-around great person.”
For updates on Unlimited Designs, visit its Facebook page.