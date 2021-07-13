An Alexander City woman is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest on the person who plowed through her grandparents' headstone at Smyrna Cemetery near Goodwater this past weekend.
"It appears that someone was riding extremely fast around the cemetery road and ran OVER my grandparents' headstone and into another headstone, knocking it over," Hope Smith Lucas wrote on Facebook Sunday, adding that she'd filed a police report that morning. "If you have any information, know the person or see the damaged ATV, please report them to the authorities."
In photos also shared by Lucas Sunday, muddy tracks veering off an adjacent utility road suggest the two headstones were hit by an out-of-control truck or off-road vehicle. According to a neighbor, locals had also spotted an ATV driving around Smyrna Cemetery across the street from Smyrna Primitive Baptist Church Saturday evening.
In the same post, Lucas also addressed the unknown driver.
"I understand accidents can happen," she said. "If that was the case here, you could have reported it to the authorities yourself. This could have been handled (a lot) differently. You could have apologized! You could have paid to have the headstones put back up, but NO! Instead you choose the cowardly and disrespectful way! You allowed a family member to find the mess you left. How would you feel if you found your loved ones done this way?"
Lucas did not specify a cash amount, however, another man who said he had family buried in a nearby plot offered to pitch in $100 on top of Lucas' reward.