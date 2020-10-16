Lake Martin Area United Way is hosting a new fundraising event Thursday in place of its annual fashion show to support its 27 agencies as well as downtown businesses.
The organization is inviting residents to “sip, shop and support” United Way on Main Street Thursday, Oct. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We’ve been doing the fashion show for the past eight years, but with COVID we knew we needed to do something smaller scale,” Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said. “This is going to be a fun and laidback way to shop and drink and support United Way and our local businesses.”
There will be about 30 items available in the silent auction in front of the stores and the stores will be staying open later and offering discounts, Carlisle’s and Firetruck BBQ will be providing food and Ocie and Bell’s will be on site with a. cash bar. Unlimited Designs will be offering donuts. Models will be modeling clothes inside the participating stores and will come out to model the fashions in the street at 7 p.m.
Participating merchants include Cloud Nine, Downtown Girl, Half Moon Market and Interiors, Thirty-Two Main and Unlimited Designs. Inside the United Way conference room will be Heart and Sold, Jewels by Audrey and Dr. Steven Mackey’s skincare line.
“Each will have something to offer for anyone who wants to come down and shop,” Fuller said.
Tickets are $25 each and include two drink tickets. VIP tables are $300 each. Each table seats eight people and all tables will be distanced on Main Street for safety.
United Way is taking steps to ensure Sip, Shop and Support is safe for everyone.
“We’re really conscious of the virus and want to make sure everyone is safe,” Fuller said. “We will have masks and sanitizers available. Masks will be required except when eating or drinking.”
With the ongoing pandemic, Fuller said United Way needs the community’s support now more than ever.
“With all of the fundraisers we have had to cancel, we’re losing about $50,000,” Fuller said. “It’s really hurting us. We highly encourage people to give, this year of all years, because our agencies are dependent on United Way to support them. The community is what makes United Way what it has been.”
Lake Martin Area United Way serves 27 area agencies and Fuller said they have all had to perform beyond expectations in 2020.
“They do great work in our community,” Fuller said. “They have worked so hard over and beyond what they normally do. Between Salvation Army and Red Cross — and I can’t even tell you how many food pantries food banks have provided in our community this summer.”
For more information, call the Lake Martin Area United Way office at 256-392-3600. The office is located at 17 Main St., Alexander City.