Those with a passion for fashion and raising funds for a good cause can be excited about the seventh annual United Way Fashion Show and Silent Auction set for Thursday.
Lake Martin Area United Way executive director Sharon Fuller said the fashion show this year is Broadway themed.
“Everything is going to be a lot of bling and a lot of whites,” Fuller said.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and be held in the parking lot behind the United Way building on Main Street.
The event will have 10 models each from Cloud Nine, Downtown Girl, Jacksons Drug, Ooh La La, Willow Point Golf and Country Club, Sure Shot, North Lake Crafted, Heart and Sold, Frohsin’s Clothier, Half Moon Market and Interiors, Mitchell and Company and Cadi. Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari will be the emcee.
“We’re going to be entertained,” Fuller said.
Local restaurants will serve food and the silent auction will have 100 items from other stores. Fuller said people can still donate items for the silent auction.
“We have vendors who will come to bring jewelry,” Fuller said.
The event will feature drinks from Ocie & Belles and Emporium Wine and will have a specialty drink for the evening. Benjamin Russell’s jazz band will perform after the fashion show is finished.
“We try to add a little bit of the local talent for entertainment while everything is being calculated,” Fuller said. “It’s an amazing event. We turned one of the ugliest parking lots in town to an amazing venue.”
United Way raises about $15,000 each year from the event.
Fuller said the United Way has two fulltime employees, one part-time and about 50 volunteers. The organization is able to hold the event due to the volunteers.
“We’re so lucky we live in an amazing community that supports it,” Fuller said. “We have a stage; we have tables; we have chairs; we have lights that go up.”
Tickets are $30 a person and can be purchased at the United Way office on 17 Main St. VIP table tickets are also available and will feature extra drinks and goodie bags.