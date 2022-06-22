The Lake Martin Area United Way will hold the organization's annual Day of Action event later this week which will provide Tallapoosa County residents a chance to do some good in the form of community service.
Lake Martin Area United Way Executive Director Courtney Layfield described the initiative as an effort to encourage community participation in service projects. In the past, many projects have involved painting hallways in schools, cleaning up playgrounds and cleaning city streets.
“Day of Action is an annual volunteer event that United Way participates in across the country,” Layfield said. “A worldwide event that is a really good way for volunteers to give back to their communities. You don't always have to give them money to make an impact. Giving time is just as valuable.”
The event took a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been going strong again since its return last summer. This year, the nonprofit organization will partner with local schools to clean and repair academic buildings in anticipation for the fall semester.
“We work with our area schools to help them with projects that they've been wanting to get done, or that didn't quite make it to the top of the budget for this year,”Layfield said.
Friday is the Day of Action for the Lake Martin Area where volunteers will head to both Stephens Elementary and Dadeville Elementary schools.
Volunteers will be doing a variety of tasks ranging from painting walls as well as cleaning and landscaping. Layfield noted the event as a great opportunity for young people to get plugged into their communities.
“We encourage student volunteers as all of our area schools require some form of volunteer hours and this is a great way for them to give back to their school,” Layfield said.
Local businesses also partner with the organization during the event and provide opportunities for employees to participate in the service project. Many businesses have sponsored this year’s Day of Action, including Home Depot in Alexander City, Heritage Pediatrics, Sellers CPA in Dadeville.
Other sponsors include Tallapoosa County Commissioner T.C. Coley and Tallapoosa County Board of Education member Matilda Woodyard-Hamilton.
Layfield noted community partnerships as crucial components in the services that the nonprofit provides for Tallapoosa County residents and Alabamains throughout central Alabama.
“Community partnerships are valuable to us in so many ways, not just from an awareness perspective of what we do, and how we help the community, but getting people together, volunteers to come out and do events and of course the financial support,” she said.
Anyone wishing to volunteer can fill out a form at either Stephens Elementary and Dadeville Elementary on the day of the event and can begin participating in the service project. Volunteer applications can also be completed at the organization’s central office in Alexander City.
The nonprofit organization will hold a seperate Day of Action event specifically for Coosa County next month on July 29 at Central High School.