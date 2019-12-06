Lake Martin Area United Way revealed it’s about 75% of the way closer to its $535,000 campaign goal Friday. The organization has raised $392,754 currently through donations this year.
Russell Lands donated the most money with $61,992 total.
“(Russell Lands is) very generous,” United Way director Sharon Fuller said.
Leadership donors and City of Alexander City came in second and third places respectively with $37,500 and $33,000.
The organization gives to 28 local agencies in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. Fuller said it is still getting checks from different places and undisclosed persons.
“When you look around we’re so blessed,” Fuller said. “We’re so lucky and there’s so many (people) out there in so many of my agencies and every day you see the ones who don’t have food.”
Fuller read a letter to the audience from a mother whose autistic daughters have grown from Learning Tree’s services. The girls now speak, are potty trained and can get food on their own.
“Each one of our agencies has stories just like that,” Fuller said to the agency. “As we go into the season I want you all to think about that. With that I want to take that thought this season and to enjoy your families. Thank you for what you do because sometimes we don’t know how to help other people and we don’t have these gifts and talents like the Learning Tree and Tri-County Children’s Advocacy Center, wherever your agency is.”
Fuller said the organization is humbled and appreciative of its supporters.
“We do other things to try to raise money and it’s been a blessing,” Fuller said. “Being in Dadeville with the (Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce) and different parts of Coosa and Tallapoosa counties we’re out there educating people every day what United Way does.”
The next United Way fundraiser will be a bridal shower at Mitchell House in Dadeville from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb 23.
“(Owner Vivian Autry) is giving 100% of her proceeds back to us,” Fuller said. “Nothing is being kept there locally. It’s going to showcase venues all over our Lake Martin area not just hers.”
The showcase will include photographers, caterers, wedding cakes, rings, wedding dresses, florists and more. Tickets are $10.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Fuller said.