Those with a passion for fashion and raising funds for a good cause can be excited about the return of the Lake Martin Area United Way Fashion Show.
According to Executive Director Courtney Layfield, the show and subsequent silent auction will debut this fall after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The non-profit launched the fashion show in 2013 in conjunction with the organization’s annual fundraiser campaign. Layfield noted that the show has been held every year through 2019, but paused in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“When COVID hit, we had to get creative in our fundraising, and had to change things up a little, but for 2022, we're bringing the full-scale fashion show back,” Layfield said.
The event will feature at least 30 local models that will represent various area clothing brands and stores, and all proceeds go to supporting the non-profit’s 2023 fundraising campaign.
“We're trying to help support and promote our local area and merchants. Proceeds will go towards our overall total [fundraiser] in order to fund our agencies and our other community programs,” Layfield said.
With the grand return, Layfield added that the show will expand to include Dadeville, with both the city’s residents and businesses participating.
“This year we are expanding out to some of our Dadeville merchants as well to see if they want to participate since it has been based here in Alex City, not exclusively but primarily,” she said.
The non-profit is also expecting a large crowd and hopes for around 300 attendees for the returning event. According to Layfield, there has been much anticipation for the fashion show’s resurgence.
“We've actually had a really big interest in this event coming back, and we've had a lot of folks wanting to know when it is coming back, especially during COVID. We're expecting a big turnout,” she said.
The event will occur Thursday, October 20, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the fashion show beginning at 6:30 p.m. A silent auction will follow.
“The silent auction will feature a number of items donated from local stores, artists and businesses, and then we'll also have some vendors here as well so people can jumpstart on some holiday shopping,” Layfield said.
Tickets are $30 a person and can be purchased at the United Way office or can be purchased at the door on the day of the show. VIP tables are also available and will feature extra drinks and goodie bags. VIP tickets cost $500 each and must be reserved ahead of time.