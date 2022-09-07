Dadeville fashion gurus should get ready for the runway.
The United Way Fashion Show will return to Lake Martin after a two-year hiatus, but with a twist. According to Executive Director Courtney Layfield, the show and subsequent silent auction will expand to include Dadeville for the first time in the charity fundraiser’s nine-year history.
“This year we are expanding out to some of our Dadeville merchants as well to see if they want to participate since it has been based here in Alex City, not exclusively but primarily,” she said.
The non-profit launched the fashion show in 2013 in conjunction with the organization’s annual fundraiser campaign. Layfield noted that the show has been held every year through 2019 after which the show paused due to COVID-19 pandemic.
With the grand return, Layfield noted that the show will feature both the city’s residents and businesses participating.
We are reaching out to Dadeville, and we're hoping to get some participation,” she said.
The event will feature at least 30 local models that will represent various area clothing brands and stores, with all proceeds going to supporting the non-profit’s 2023 fundraising campaign.
“We're trying to help support and promote our local area and merchants. Proceeds will go towards our overall total [fundraiser] in order to fund our agencies and our other community programs,” Layfield said.
The event will debut Thursday, October 20, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the fashion show beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a silent auction.
Tickets are $30 a person and can be purchased at the United Way office or can be purchased at the door on the day of the show. VIP tables are also available and will feature extra drinks and goodie bags. VIP tickets cost $500 each and can be reserved ahead of time.
William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.
