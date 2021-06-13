The COVID-19 pandemic stopped the United Way Day of Action last year but organizers hope volunteers will return this year.
It’s all in an effort to get residents plugged into their communities.
“It’s a United Way worldwide event,” Lake Martin Area United Way’s Courtney Layfield said. “It’s a global event to encourage people to volunteer and get engaged in their communities. It’s a day for volunteering.”
Many projects have been completed in the past, volunteers have helped paint hallways in schools, clean up playgrounds and city streets. This year teams will head to Radney Elementary School and Horseshoe Bend School to help clean up schools to prepare them for the new school year. Teams will also work around downtown Alexander City on various projects. A 94 year old veteran will also receive some yard work.
Friday is the Day of Action for the Lake Martin Area. Anyone wishing to volunteer on the Alexander City projects is asked to come to the United Way Conference Room on Main Street just before 8 a.m. Those wanting to volunteer at Horseshoe Bend School should show up at the school at 8 a.m.
Layfield said volunteers should be dressed to work.
“Everyone should wear clothing they don’t mind getting dirty or sweaty,” Layfield said. “I would also encourage closed toed shoes.”
Those wishing to volunteer are encouraged download a registration form at www.unitedwaylakemartin.org/day-action.
Questions can be directed to Layfield at uw211@unitedwaylakemartin.org.