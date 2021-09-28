Lake Martin Area United Way and Main Street Alexander City are joining forces again this year with Sip, Shop and Support.
For $20 a ticket, patrons get two drink tickets, a fashion show highlighting Main Street's clothing merchants and an evening of eating, shopping and mingling.
The United Way fundraiser will be held Oct. 21 to coincide with Main Street's Third Thursday event, when the stores are open late for evening shoppers. The street will be closed to traffic to make way for tables and chairs, food trucks, a silent auction and live music, with the models coming out of the stores at 6 p.m.
The event in its current form debuted last year as a pandemic-friendly version of Lake Martin Area United Way's annual fashion show, swapping out the catwalk for a casual circuit of Main Street and swapping out the dinner buffet for separate food vendors. In lieu of a crowded gathering, attendees can mingle from store to store and check out the new holiday merchandise.
Proceeds from the silent auction and ticket sales — including tickets for VIP tables, which costs $250 and seats eight — go to the Lake Martin Area United Way and its agencies, while local businesses can benefit from the promotion and increased foot traffic.
"I came up with this idea last year because Main Street was empty," local United Way director Sharon Fuller said. "There was nobody out there; nobody was shopping last summer."
This year's participating merchants will include Alli Blu, Cloud Nine, Downtown Girl, Half Moon Market and Interiors, Harper Grey Boutique, Mercantile on Main, Sarah Bella Salon Spa and Unlimited Designs.
The second-annual Sip, Shop and Support also features a new vendor — Main Street Alexander City director Stacey Jeffcoat and her husband Jeremy will be serving drinks outdoors from their new bar, The Local on 41 Main (opening earlier in October). In addition to food trucks, Carlisle's will be open late; Bo Jones will provide the live music and Scott Blake will emcee.
"It's just a way to work together, let the stores be open and have some extra people coming in," Fuller said.
Sip, Shop and Support will be held Thursday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. on Alexander City's Main Street. The fashion show starts at 6 p.m.