The Union Volunteer Fire & Rescue is hosting its 2020 Boston butt sale to help with its operating expenses and additional funding.
The cost is $35 per Boston butt and payment is due at pickup time between 8 a.m. and noon Sept. 5. The deadline to order is Sept. 2.
“We had to cancel our Spring Festival this year; it’s the first time we had to cancel in 38 years because of COVID,” Union VFD assistant chief Chris Nelson said. “But I think we’re going to be able to pull off this Boston butt sale this year.”
The fire department’s annual Spring Festival usually brings in close to $10,000 for equipment, truck insurance and utilities and upkeep on all three stations, so losing that this year was a struggle.
“But with that being said, this year our (Tallapoosa County) commissioner George Carleton Jr. was kind enough to make a generous donation to us out of his discretionary funds, which helped out tremendously,” Nelson said. “He’s been real good about helping us out over the years with our functions; he’s been super nice.”
Nelson hopes to make at least $3,000 off the Boston butt sale to make up for lost funds. He hopes to sell at least 120 but said the department will cook as many as are ordered.
“We typically do 115 to 125 each year but we’re hoping to go over that this year,” Nelson said. “If we do, we’ll have to stay up a little longer and do some additional cooking, but we’ve got people to volunteer to work later shifts if we have to do so. As of (Monday) night, we had 92 pre-ordered online.”
Nelson said people could have received order forms by mail but if not, there are four options to place an order. The first, and according to Nelson the quickest, is to call the fire department at 256-825-0016 and leave a message including name, phone number and number of Boston butts to purchase. The other options are to ask a Union VFD firefighter or board member; place a completed order form in the dropbox located by the front door of the station; or complete and mail the order form to UVF&R 5171 Highway 50 Dadeville, AL 36853.
Order forms can be printed from the Union Volunteer Fire & Rescue Facebook page.