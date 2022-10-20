For the first time since before the pandemic, the Union Community Center Fall Festival is back in full swing.
Union Church at Lake Martin is hosting a fall festival on Oct. 22 at the Union Community Center. The festival will have games and vendors from 4 to 6 p.m, and then bingo and a cake auction from 6 to 6:30 p.m.
Jacey Chaffin, coordinator of the Union Community Center Fall Festival, said the festival is a fundraiser for the “community that supports our local churches.”
The festival will have four churches present: Union Church at Lake Martin, New Prospect United Methodist Church, Lake Pointe Baptist Church and Beulah Baptist Church.
They also will have 42 vendors from the Lake Martin area as well as Auburn and Wetumpka. Some of the vendors will be selling items such as baked goods,charcuterie boards,hot chocolate, jams, candles, woodcraft pieces, T-shirts, tumblers and snow cones.
Admissions is free for the festival with tickets to purchase for some of the games. There will be 10 different kid-friendly games, such as a candy corn themed ring toss and a dunking booth.
The festival will wrap up with a cake auction, with cakes made by members of the church and community, as well as a bingo fundraiser with prizes to win.
“I hope people feel the love that our community has for everybody,” Chaffin said. “All of our churches that we have in our community love Lake Martin and love the lake community. And we want them to feel that through this event and to have fellowship and fun and to enjoy this wonderful season.”
