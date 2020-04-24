Many local manufacturing companies are in temporary shutdowns due to COVID-19 but it doesn’t mean those unemployed are without benefits.
The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) has been rolling out extra unemployment benefits thanks to the CARES Act and as a result, more funds are reaching those unemployed.
“More than $164 million in COVID-19 unemployment compensation benefits have been paid between March 16 and April 18,” ADOL spokesperson Tara Hutchinson said. “The benefits went to 103,453 claimants representing 227,358 weeks.”
Of the $164,523,955 issued in unemployment in Alabama, $132,328,900 was funded from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, which includes a $600 stimulus benefit added to weekly unemployment benefits. The average weekly unemployment benefit has been $723.63 per week.
In Tallapoosa County, several manufacturers are temporarily closed and not because of regularly scheduled change outs.
“All but Wellborn Forest and Madix are shut down,” Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance’s Denis Walls said. “Normally they try to do change outs as production is going on.”
Manufacturers such as SL Alabama, C&J Tech, Korens, Kwangsung and Sejin supply Hydaundi and Kia have shut down to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“Parkdale shut down temporarily for safety reasons,” Walls said.
The shutdown plants employ about 2,800 people.
In total, the ADOL approved unemployment claims for 628 Tallapoosa County residents for the week ending April 18. ADOL approved claims for 625 the week of April 11 and 716 the week of April 4. Just over a month ago, only 18 unemployment claims were approved for the week of March 14.
The numbers for Alabama mirror Tallapoosa County.
For the week of March 14, 1,819 residents had unemployment claims approved. As the COVID-19 crisis hit, unemployment spiked. The week of March 21, 10,892 received unemployment benefits; 80,984 the week of March 28; 106,729 the week of April 4; 77,515 the week of April 11; and 66,432 the week of April 18.
ADOL secretary Fitzgerald Washington said many more unemployed are due benefits.
“ADOL is working hard to get these important benefits out to Alabamians in this tremendous time of need,” Washington said in a statement. “We know that there are many who have yet to be paid and we are working to get those claims processed quickly. It’s important to note that it can take up to 21 business days to process a claim, and with the added record-setting volume, it may take longer in some cases.”
To help speed up the process to start receiving unemployment benefits, ADOL has made improvements to its process.
“We have recently deployed a new online tool to help claimants keep track of their claims, and we continue to improve it as we see issues and needs develop,” Washington said. “Hundreds of thousands of Alabamians are utilizing this tool. Additionally, we are adding another call center to help with call volume, with more than 60 additional staffers working to answer phones. We understand the frustration people have with difficulty in contacting us, and I urge everyone to please remain patient and know that we are working to address your questions.”
The new tool to help speed up the unemployment claim process can be located at www.uiclaimstracker.labor.alabama.gov.