A Tallapoosa County provisional ballot not counted because the voter wasn’t on the voters’ list was used by the Alabama Republican Party to declare in the Alabama Senate District 27 Republican primary.
Now the winner between Jay Hovey and three-term incumbent Tom Whatley will be determined ‘by lot’ or game of chance this week.
“The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee determined during Saturday's election contest hearing that an uncounted provisional ballot in favor of Sen. Tom Whatley was improperly excluded from the vote totals,” the party said in a release. “When this provisional ballot was included in the vote totals, the race became tied.”
The provisional ballot was cast by Tallapoosa County resident Patsy Kenney whose story was shared by the Whatley campaign last week. Kenney’s vote did not count at canvassing while that of her husband did.
The couple moved back to Alabama to be closer to her son and family. According to the release the couple soon after went to change over driver’s licenses and register to vote at the same time
“Voting has always been important to me,” Kenney said. “I think I have missed voting in maybe one election in the past 20 years.”
The Whatley campaign contends life-long Republican voter Mrs. Kenney’s vote should count. The campaign said Mrs. Kenney and her husband went to Opelika on April 28 to obtain new driver licenses.
“An ALEA officer, acting as a desk clerk, helped them,” the release states. “The officer asked if they both wanted to register to vote through Motor Voter, they both replied yes, and the officer entered all their relevant information straight into her computer. Both of the Kenneys left ALEA thinking that they were both registered to vote.”
When the Kenneys went to vote on May 24, Mrs. Kenney was told her name was not on the voter roll but her husband’s name was.
Alabama Code 17-4-1 states a voter list is to be published prior to the election and provides a way to add a name if it has been left off.
“...any elector whose name was inadvertently omitted from the list shall have 10 days in which to have his or her name entered upon the list of qualified voters,” law states. “If within 10 days any voter shall reasonably satisfy the board of registrars by proper proof that any name should be added to the list, the board shall add such name to the list.”
Mrs. Kenney cast a provisional ballot which was not allowed to be counted by the Tallapoosa County Board of Registrars on May 31 because her name was not on the voters list.
“I was extremely upset, from a young age I was always taught that voting is not only a right and privilege, but a responsibility. More importantly, when I found out there was a one vote difference in the Senate race, I had to reach out to someone, because I just knew that my vote should have counted.”
Attorney Bryan Taylor spoke with Phil Williams and said he represented Mrs. Kenney. Taylor said Mrs. Kenney did not complete the process to get her driver’s license because of a vision issue. Mrs. Kenney’s husband was able to complete the process.
According to Whatley’s campaign, Mrs. Kenney’s voter registration card was put in the mail to her on June 3.
“As far as anyone can tell, Mrs. Kenney’s voter registration application was completed and submitted on April 28," the release stated. “By law ALEA has 10 days to forward voter registration information to the county registrar.”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a release Monday morning stating Kenney still has a Georgia driver’s license and that voter registration information is only forwarded after an Alabama driver’s license has been granted.
“ALEA’s Driver License Division conducted a thorough review concerning the recent allegation by an individual claiming to be wrongly excluded from the polls due to a driver license error, which affected the 27 Senate District primary election,” ALEA said. “The inquiry discovered the individual in question possesses a driver license issued by the State of Georgia. It also revealed the individual visited the ALEA Driver License Office in Opelika, to obtain an Alabama Driver’s License. However, did not complete an issuance transaction and was never issued an Alabama Driver License. The individual still holds a current Georgia Driver License.
“Voter registration information from ALEA’s Driver License Division is only sent after the credential is issued and the customer signs the required voter declaration, which did not occur in this specific incident. Voter registration information is filed nightly by ALEA’s Driver License Division to the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure each citizen’s voter registration is up to date.”
County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett was subpoenaed by the party to deliver Kenney’s provisional ballot.
“The ballot is Mrs. Kenney’s, not Sen. Whatley’s and not Mr. Hovey’s,” the campaign said. “Attorneys for the contestants and Sen. Whatley [argued] that Patsy Kenney was lawfully registered to vote and that her ballot should be counted. It is expected that Kenney’s ballot would represent the tying vote in the contest.”
Kenney said she always knew voting was important.
“I have always heard of the power of one vote,” Kenney said. “I just never thought it would be my own. I was proud to vote for Sen. Whatley and I will always tell the story about how my one vote could make the actual difference in who my state senator is.”
According to Alabama Law in a primary election the party has the authority to pick the nominee when there is a tie, but the committee voted to have Alabama Republican Party chairman John Wahl resolve the matter by a coin flip in the presence of Hovey and Whatley. It is a method described in law for ties in general elections.
According to Secretary of State John Merrill a game of chance has been used in the last four years to decide an election.
“In 2018 in the general election for sheriff in Clay County there was a tie,” Merrill said. “It came down to a coin flip.”
It is not known by the release from the Republican what game of chance will be used or when.
It is not yet known when this week the coin flip to determine who will face Democrat Sherri Reese in the November General Election will occur.