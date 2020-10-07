The U.S. Census Bureau announced late Friday to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and Alabama Counts the 2020 census deadline will be extended to Oct. 31.
A press release was sent to census workers, “On Oct. 2, 2020, the message below was sent to census takers working on the 2020 census: ‘As a result of court orders, the Oct. 5, 2020 target date is not operative and data collection operations will continue through Oct. 31, 2020. Employees should continue to work diligently and enumerate as many people as possible. Contact your supervisor with any questions.”
During this extension, the Census Bureau’s field workers will continue their work following up with households that have not yet responded to the census in Alabama. Alabamians may also continue self-responding to the census online at www.my2020census.gov or by phone toll-free 844-330-2020.
The U.S. Census Bureau said it continues to need the help of its many valuable partners to encourage all who live in Alabama to participate in the 2020 Census.
ADECA and Alabama Counts will continue to stay in contact with the U.S. Census Bureau and will provide any further updates as they are received.