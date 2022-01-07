featured U.S. 280 collision sends 2 to hospital by air ambulance Siri Hedreen Siri Hedreen Multimedia Reporter Author email Jan 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road. Siri Hedreen / The Outlook Buy Now At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road. Siri Hedreen / The Outlook Buy Now At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road. Siri Hedreen / The Outlook Buy Now At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road. Siri Hedreen / The Outlook Buy Now At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road. Siri Hedreen / The Outlook Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road.Alexander City police and fire departments and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 280, just north of the river bridge.The rush-hour accident left eastbound traffic at a standstill for about 30 minutes, with some slowdown in the westbound lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Siri Hedreen Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Siri Hedreen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Lake Scene Directory CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE SIGN UP HERE FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS Alexander City, AL Postal code Right Now 34° Humidity: 67% Feels Like: 34° Heat Index: 34° Wind: 0 mph Wind Chill: 34° UV Index: 0 Low Sunrise: 06:47:17 AM Sunset: 04:53:05 PM Dew Point: 25° Visibility: 10 mi Today Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tonight Mostly clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Upcoming Radar 7 Day Loading Online Poll Do you support the mask mandate in Alex City Schools? You voted: YES NO Vote View Results Back