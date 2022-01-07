At least two were transported to the hospital by air ambulance Friday evening following an apparent head-on collision at the intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Dadeville Road.

Alexander City police and fire departments and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 280, just north of the river bridge.

The rush-hour accident left eastbound traffic at a standstill for about 30 minutes, with some slowdown in the westbound lanes.

