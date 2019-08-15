After getting cancelled due to rain during Sun Festival in June, Tykes in Trucks is finally happening Aug. 24.
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce decided to put on the event because a lot of people were looking forward to it, according to vice president of marketing and special events Kim Dunn. The chamber waited until the end of summer to hold the event so families going on vacations wouldn’t miss it.
“It’ll be pretty much the same (as it would’ve been in June),” Dunn said. “We’re still finalizing the list of who all is going to be there, what all different vehicles and equipment and things like that. But we’re looking at having probably 20 or 25 different types of vehicles from emergency vehicles to bucket trucks to bulldozers and dump trucks and all kinds of different vehicles like that.”
The free event will feature face painting, cotton candy and Kona Ice. Dunn said she looks forward to seeing children have fun at the event.
“Other local downtown businesses will be open and have special events and specials going on,” Dunn said. “Main Street (Alexander City) will be over at the farmers market. They’re also going to have live music and a petting zoo, so it’s something fun, free and family friendly to come out and enjoy.”
Tykes in Trucks will be held from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Alexander City.
The event’s sponsors include Patterson Truck Parts, Goo Goo Express Wash, Lake Martin Wellington and Wendy’s Alexander City.