Two vehicles overturn on U.S. 280

Dec 28, 2021

A driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries after their car and the vehicle it was hauling overturned on U.S. Highway 280 near Jackson's Gap Tuesday.

A driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries after their vehicle and the car it was hauling overturned into a grassy bank. No one was transported for medical treatment.The Alexander City Police Department was called to the scene on westbound U.S. Highway 280, just east of the river bridge.Traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane with minimal slowdown.