A Sunday evening outing on an ATV in StillWaters resulted in a rollover accident with two transported to area hospitals including one by medical helicopter.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said the ATV was carrying multiple people when the accident occurred on private property.
“An ATV was on a golf course path near Laurel Ridge Court,” Abbett said. “It appears the ATV hit a washed out area possibly causing it to overturn.”
Abbett said five people were on the ATV.
“As a result of the accident, two people were injured,” Abbett said. “One was transported by medical helicopter and the other was transported to East Alabama Medical Center.”
Abbett said he did not know the injuries of those transported for medical attention as of Monday morning and the incident remains under investigation.