Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are investigating a Saturday evening boat crash.
ALEA Marine Patrol troopers responded to a 21-foot Supra Sunsport ski-boat that struck a pier at Kowaliga Marina about 9:05 p.m. Saturday according to a release from ALEA.
There were three individuals onboard the vessel at the time of the crash.
“The operator, Mason William Goodwin, 20, of Birmingham and a passenger were both injured at the time of the crash,” the release said. “Goodwin was charged with boating under the influence and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. A 19-year-old passenger was also charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the fourth-degree and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.”
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene and assisted.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.