Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Alabama, east central Alabama, southeast Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Autauga, Bibb, Chilton, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Jefferson, Lowndes, Montgomery, Perry, Shelby, St. Clair and Talladega. In east central Alabama, Calhoun, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell and Tallapoosa. In southeast Alabama, Barbour, Bullock and Pike. In west central Alabama, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. * From Saturday morning through Sunday evening. * Heavy rainfall associated with the developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will begin Saturday morning across southwestern portions of Central Alabama. The heavy rainfall will spread northward Saturday afternoon into Saturday night and continue into early Sunday. Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches will be possible in the watch area with a few locally higher amounts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&