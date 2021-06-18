Two injured in Dobbs Road wreck

Jake Arthur / The Outlook

Alexander City Firefighters work the scene of a traffic collision on Dobbs Rd in Alexander City on Friday, Jun. 18, 2021. Two men were taken by air ambulance to UAB Medical Center. 

 Jake Arthur

Two injured in Dobbs Road wreck

+3 
+3 
Late Night Collision on Dobbs Rd
+3 
+3 
Late Night Collision on Dobbs Rd
+3 
+3 
Late Night Collision on Dobbs Rd
+3 
+3 
Late Night Collision on Dobbs Rd

Two men were transported by air ambulance to UAB Medical Center after colliding with a power pole on Dobbs Road in Alexander City early Friday morning.

The wreck is still under investigation at this time.

Engine 1, Rescue 38, and Medics 4, 6 and 9 all responded to the roll-over.

 