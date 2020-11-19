More drugs are off the street thanks to local law enforcement.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department and Dadeville Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on Stone Road in Dadeville on Tuesday, according to a Thursday afternoon press release from sheriff Jimmy Abbett. According to the release, investigators had received information about narcotics being distributed from this location in the past. Confiscated from the residence was approximately 20 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy. Investigators also recovered a stolen .40 caliber pistol and a semi-automatic AR-15 pistol.
Two were arrested in the incident, including Terrence Odem, 44, of Dadeville. Odem was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, three counts possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property second degree, manufacturing a controlled substance second degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also arrested was 20-year-old Laderain Crayton, 20, of Dadeville. Crayton was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, three counts possession of controlled substance, receiving stolen property second degree, manufacturing a controlled substance second, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
More arrested in unrelated incident
In an unrelated incident, on Wednesday a Dadeville Police Department investigation led to a search warrant execution at a residence on McKelvey Street in Dadeville. Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force seized approximately 32 grams of marijuana, crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. Investigators also recovered three 9-mm pistols, one of which has been confirmed stolen.
Multiple were arrested.
Antonyeo Alvies, 30, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, receiving stolen property second degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Shealey, 38, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nortasha Pearson, 43, of Dadeville was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana second degree, possession of controlled substance, tampering with evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Further arrests are anticipated throughout both investigations.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.