The Alexander City Police department responded to multiple calls regarding a shooting at the corner of N street and K street Tuesday afternoon.
According to Alexander City police captain Mario Hodge, two victims were transported, with one flown by air ambulance to another facility. Both have non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
Multiple people were involved in the altercation and some of the parties fled the scene, Hodge also said. ACPD detectives are still investigating.
There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.
The area has seen a number of incidents in the past few weeks. A man was shot multiple times on H street last week during an attempt by the suspect to steal a Glock 23. A suspect in that shooting was apprehended last Wednesday.
ACPD is asking anyone with information relating to the incident contact to call detectives at (256) 397-1023