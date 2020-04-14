Officials with the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs (ADVA) confirmed numerous cases of COVID-19 and two deaths at its Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City on Tuesday morning.
ADVA spokesperson Bob Horton said the cases come just seven days after its first resident tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Almost a month after implementing the visitation policy and following emergency guidelines by the Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the ADVA reported the first COVID-19 case on April 8 at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City,” Horton said. “Additional tests confirm that 25 residents and 18 staff members at the home have now tested positive for the virus. Two residents at the home that tested positive for the virus, ages 89 and 99, have succumbed to their multiple comorbidities.”
Horton said Bill Nichols is not the only home in the state with positive cases of COVID-19 as two employees of the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette have confirmed tests.
ADVA commissioner Kent Davis said the agency is taking all measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“We want to assure the families of those veterans entrusted in our care and to the communities, that our professional and dedicated staff at the state veterans homes are following all necessary precautionary measures to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus by screening and testing residents and employees of the COVID-19 virus,” Davis said in a statement. “In addition to precautionary measures in place, the staff are adequately supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE), such as facemasks and gloves, to protect them and the veterans in their care from contracting the virus.”
The state veterans homes stopped all visitors to its homes beginning March 12 to help stop the spread of the virus.
Horton said last month a Bill Nichols employee was stopped at a screening point outside the facility prior to the staff member’s shift starting March 26.
“The employee was not allowed to enter the home after exhibiting a slightly elevated temperature at the screening station,” Horton said. “The employee was referred to an external facility which determined the employee was positive for the (coronavirus).”
Horton said the employee last entered Bill Nichols on March 23. Since testing positive, Horton said the employee is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.