Two people are in the Coosa County jail on multiple charges related to child pornography.
Michael Anthony Ochoa, 25, and Chasity Breanna Harris, 21, of Stewartville were arrested Tuesday night following a search warrant. Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell said the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) in the investigation.
“ALEA (Internet Crimes Against Children Unit) had been working a child a porngraphy case for the last couple weeks,” Howell said. “Tuesday night the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search of a home off of Coosa County Road 70 in Stewartville.”
Howell said Ochoa and Harris were boyfriend and girlfriend and were originally from California.
Court records state images of suspected child pornography were found on the internet by the National Center for Missing and Expolited children and lead to a search warrant of Harris’ and Ochoa’s home. During a search, several suspect images were found. Howell said no children were in the home at the time of the search. Harris and Ochoa were taken into custody and taken to the Coosa County Jail. Both were charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and Ochoa was also charged with production of child pornography. Ochoa is being held in the Coosa County Jail on a $250,000 bond and Harris is being held in the Coosa County Jail on a $200,000 bail.
Howell said the investigation into Harris and Ochoa continues.
“They are still sorting through evidence,” Howell said. “They are looking at more charges.”
Production of child pornography is a Class A felony and if Ochoa is found guilty faces between 10 and 99 years in prison. Possession of child pornography is a Class C felony and if found guilty Harris and Ochoa face between one and 10 years in prison for each count.