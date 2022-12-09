After a three-year hiatus, Faith Temple is bringing back their “Adore” musical, but this year it will be a joint service with LifePoint Church.
“Adore” is a collection of contemporary Christmas music by Chris Tomlin. Members of Faith Temple and LifePoint Church’s choir will be performing the music for a majority of the service.
Dick Stark, senior pastor of Faith Temple, said the joint service will start at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 11 at Faith Temple, and it will last roughly an hour.
The soloists for the musical are Julie Haynes, who will sing “Do you hear what I hear?” and Susan Mann, who will sing “Noel.” The service will also include a children's song and a children’s dramatic presentation.
In addition, the LifePoint Church pastors’ daughters, Evelyse and Emy Tuttle, will perform a piano and flute duet to “Silent Night.” The Faith Temple pastor’s wife, Sandra Stark, will play the “Hallelujah Chorus” on the synthesizer accompanied by Nancy Haynes on the piano.
“We're excited for this and anticipate that it's going to be something that will breathe a breath of fresh air into the church and into the hearts of people,” Stark said.
Stark explained they haven’t been able to put on this musical for the past couple of years because of COVID restrictions, like social distancing, which made it difficult to have a choir.
Over the summer, Stark and the LifePoint Church pastor, Stacy Tuttle, decided they wanted to do a joint service, and the starting up of “Adore” seemed like a good opportunity to come together.
However, Stark said there is an unexpected part to this service that they did not originally anticipate. This service will be Stacy and his wife, Valerie Tuttle’s, last service in Alexander City. They have been assigned to a new parish in Kentucky.
The following Sunday, Adam Wade, longtime Alexander City resident, will transition to the position of pastor for LifePoint Church. During the joint service, they have a time set aside for ministering to the Tuttle family.
Despite LifePoint Church’s goodbye, Stark said this service is about bringing people together and worshiping God.
“We want to invite the community to participate with us and to enjoy this time celebrating this wonderful gift of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
