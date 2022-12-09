Faith Temple

Faith Temple and Lifepoint Church’s choir rehearses for their joint service set for Dec. 11 at Faith Temple.

 Submitted / The Outlook

After a three-year hiatus, Faith Temple is bringing back their “Adore” musical, but this year it will be a joint service with LifePoint Church.

