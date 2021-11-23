A Fourth of July incident where fireworks were fired at Alexander City police officers and recorded on video saw more indictments this week.
Alquavious Shunrecius Howell, 20, of Kellyton was arrested Monday following grand jury indictments on two counts of shooting into an occupied building, two counts of throwing a deadly weapon, inciting a riot, riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal mischief.
Christopher Lawson, 21, of Alexander City was indicted in September on charges of shooting into an occupied building, throwing a deadly weapon, inciting a riot, riot, failure to disperse, reckless endangerment, menacing and third-degree criminal mischief.
All of the charges surround an incident of fireworks being fired at police officers in the Springhill neighborhood on July 4. According to court documents Howell and Lawson are accused of firing or throwing fireworks at two different police vehicles and officers.
A video of the incident circulated social media in the days following the incident. The video shows what appears to be bottle rockets, roman candles and more being launched at patrol cars. While the video upset Alexander City residents, the incident was nothing new to ACPD.
“It seems many of the holidays there are incidents involving fireworks,” police chief Jay Turner said in July. “It is mainly noise complaints but sometimes it has involved the fireworks being launched in the direction of patrol vehicles. This is the first time it was captured on video.”
City leaders said they received calls about the incident.
“I had elderly residents calling,” Alexander City City Council president Buffy Colvin said. “They said they were putting the fireworks at their door and setting them off.”
Colvin said she saw the video on social media and is thankful no one was hurt but said it shouldn’t have happened to begin with.
“I saw kids being encouraged by young adults to do this,” Colvin said. “It was fireworks purchased by parents and given to the kids, but where was the supervision? It shouldn’t have happened.”
Since the incident the Alexander City City Council has passed an ordinance limiting the advertising of sale, the time of sale and the use of fireworks in the city limits.
Shooting into an occupied building and throwing a deadly weapon are Class C felonies.
Howell posted a $75,000 bond on Monday. Lawson posted a $75,000 bond in September.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
