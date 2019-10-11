Two Dadeville residents have been arrested on drug-related charges after a Tuesday incident that sent law enforcement on a pursuit after a suspect threw cocaine out of a car window and fled.
The Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force apprehended the first suspect Tuesday and the second suspect Thursday.
According to a release, investigators received reliable information in reference to an individual in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics in the South Street area of Dadeville.
When police went to approach the vehicle, the suspect fled and threw cocaine out the window. The pursuit spanned approximately 9 miles where the suspect wrecked on County Road 34.
The two occupants of the vehicle ran on foot through a wooded area. A large law enforcement effort was launched to find the suspects and one of the suspects was caught shortly thereafter, the release stated.
The second man was captured Thursday hiding out at a motel room in Opelika. Investigators recovered the cocaine and other narcotics from the wrecked vehicle along with $1,342 in cash.
Further arrests are anticipated as this investigation develops, according to the release.
Demetric "Meat" Cox, 47, was charged with first-degree escape, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.
Roshante Brown, 40, was charged with two warrants for child support, three warrants for failure to appear, trafficking in hydrocodone, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and attempting to elude.
The investigation of the possession, distribution and trafficking of illegal narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.