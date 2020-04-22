Statewide crime spree suspects have been charged with capital murder in deaths of Dadeville husband and wife.
Willie Tidwell, 61, and Barbara Tidwell, 65, were found dead in their North Barrett Street in Dadeville on Friday.
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said warrants of capital murder and second degree theft of property were obtained for Derrick Lee Hightower, 32, of Columbus, Georgia, and Kentrice Symonee Hill, 21, of Birmingham, and more charges are likely.
“We are still processing information and evidence,” Floyd said.
Floyd said the Tidwells died of apparent gunshots.
Hightower and Hill are connected to a string of thefts, robberies and murders starting Friday morning in Auburn.
In Lee County, Hill has been charged with two counts of capital murder and court records state Hightower was also involved in the Friday morning robbery and death of a 54-year-old Smiths Station woman. Auburn police said the woman was found dead from gunshot wounds early Friday morning along with a truck on fire at Creative Habitats Landscaping on U.S. Highway 280.
In Jefferson County, Hightower is being held on capital murder charges after a shootout with Birmingham police.
On Saturday, Birmingham police exchanged gunfire with Hightower, who was driving a vehicle the Auburn Police Department was seeking in connection to the Auburn shooting.
“We discovered the vehicle was stolen from Auburn and involved in a homicide,” Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said in a release. “Officers attempted a traffic stop and the suspect exited the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.”
Mauldin said Hightower fled on foot and Birmingham police officers followed him to a residence where a person was found deceased from a gunshot.
Floyd said investigators are seeking the public's health in the investigation.
“Anybody with information about the deaths is asked to contact the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212,” Floyd said.