Two incumbents have already been reelected to the Alexander City City Council.
Thanks to no opposition, Buffy Colvin and Scott Hardy will serve another term as councilmembers in Alexander City. The council passed resolutions at its Monday meeting to duly elect them since they are unopposed in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Buffy Colvin breathed a sigh of relief and said she is ready to serve another four years.
“I got my feet wet now,” Colvin said. “It’s time to really go to work.”
Colvin said she is always open to ideas and discussing them.
“If it makes sense to me, I will talk about it,” Colvin said.
Hardy is starting his second term. He was elected four years ago without opposition and is happy to serve again.
“Nothing makes me more excited than to say I’m an Alexander City City councilmember,” Hardy said. “I’m proud of my hometown and want to work to keep improving it.”
The council learned of another month of record shopping in Alexander City.
Mayor Tommy Spraggins informed the council sales tax collection for the month of June was higher than June of 2019 and even higher than May 2020 which was the highest sales tax collection of all time.
“It is three months in a row we have had record sales tax collections,” Spraggins informed the council at Monday’s meeting.
Spraggins said $1,134,050 was collected in June and reported in the July sales tax report. May collections were $1,098,000. Year to date in the fiscal year Alexander City is 10.8% over budgeted revenue and Spraggins expects the city to end the year with more than $900,000 over projected revenues. It is something city officials are pleasantly pleased with given the COVID-19 pandemic and the April storm.
“We are certainly glad everyone is shopping at home,” Spraggins said. “We are also happy our visitors are shopping with us too.”
A bid for $94,000 was awarded to AAA General Contractors of Alexander City to take down and remove gas pumps, tanks, fill inlets and pipe bollards at 228 Franklin St. The project is part of a Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded in 2014 to help remove dilapidated structures. Community development director Al Jones said this project would finish up the grant.
“It would close this out,” Jones said. “It’s preventing us from applying for other grants.”
Jones said the town would provide matching funds of $16,000 to go with the $78,000 in grant funding. The council had budgeted $25,000 in matching funds for the project from the general fund.
The council held a public hearing to revoke the business license of This and That Shop on Highway 63. No one was present to provide the council with information to keep the license in place. The council voted unanimously to revoke the license.
The council awarded a bid for $39,826 to Stuart C. Irby Co. of Pensacola, Florida for two 1000kV transformers to replace those used by the light department at the municipal complex and to establish service to the new building of Stone Ridge Baptist Church. The purchases are necessary to keep the transformers in inventory as the time to build and purchase them can take six or more months. The transformers would be kept until needed.
Hardy informed the council and others the splash pad at the Charles E. Bailey Sportplex would be closed for a few days next week to allow concrete to be poured correcting a drainage issue.
The council and Spraggins recognized the cafeteria staff of Stephens Elementary School for their service to students and the community serving meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council entered an executive session at the request of Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari to discuss retail development. The council returned to normal session after 30 minutes and took no action.
In other action the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of the July 20 meeting
• Adopted a resolution appointing 2020 municipal election poll workers
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.