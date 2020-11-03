Tuesday morning Lisa Neese shared a photo of herself and her friend Arlesa Grubbs on Facebook.
“She’s Black — I’m white; she’s Democrat — I’m Republican; she yells ‘War Eagle’ — I yell ‘Roll Tide,’” Neese wrote. “But we both love Jesus and joined hands this morning to pray together for this election and how our nation will respond to whatever results we get. I challenge you today — find a friend that is on the opposite side of this election today and pray for peace with them.”
Neese and Grubbs work together at First United Methodist Church preschool Jacob’s Ladder, where Neese is a supervisor and Grubbs is a teacher.
The idea came to Neese as a reaction to the election vitriol.
“This morning when I woke up, I felt like God put it in my heart,” Neese said.
Initially Neese questioned herself after posting the message, asking, “are you trying to get glory for yourself?” she said. “But no, I wanted us to pray for unity.”
The reaction was overwhelmingly positive.
“I love you so much sweetheart as a boss and great friend,” Grubbs commented on the post. “Thanks for praying for me and with me this morning, my heart is so full right now.”
The women may differ in views, Neese said, but that doesn’t stop them from sharing their views.
“We’ve always been able to talk about it lovingly and openly,” she said.
While this election cycle has been especially fraught, Neese said, it’s also taught her and her friends to overcome their differences.
“It has been a challenging year in our nation,” she said. “It’s forced some people to have some difficult conversations.”
It’s not hard to surmise what the women’s hopes are for the outcome of the election, but that’s beside the point, Neese said.
“Like I said in the post, I’m Republican so it’s obvious what I’m leaning toward and (Grubbs) is Democrat so it’s obvious what she’s leaning toward,” Neese said. “I hope it challenges people to go out and pray with a friend that’s different from them.”
So far, Neese said, she knows of at least one person it’s inspired — her daughter.
“She lives in Nashville and she reached out to a very similar friend,” she said.