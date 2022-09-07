police line teaser
A two-vehicle crash on Monday has claimed the lives of two men from Alexander City and resulted in four others being hospitalized. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22, and Rogelio G. Salinas, 42, were both fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima in which they were passengers collided head-on with a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by David T. Cornejo, 19, of Randleman, N.C. Espinoza and Salinas were both pronounced dead at the scene.

