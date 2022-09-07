A two-vehicle crash on Monday has claimed the lives of two men from Alexander City and resulted in four others being hospitalized. Kevin A. Espinoza, 22, and Rogelio G. Salinas, 42, were both fatally injured when the 2015 Nissan Altima in which they were passengers collided head-on with a 2021 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by David T. Cornejo, 19, of Randleman, N.C. Espinoza and Salinas were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Cornejo was injured and transported to East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC)-Lanier in Valley. The driver of the 2015 Nissan Altima, Rolando E. Vazquez, 44, also of Alexander City, was also injured and transported to EAMC in Opelika. Two additional passengers in the Dodge Ram, Luis D. Perez, 22, of Asheboro, N.C., and Orlando P. Echevarria, 27, also of Asheboro, N.C., were both injured as a result of the crash. Perez was transported to EAMC-Lanier and Echevarria was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus, Ga.
The accident occurred at approximately 5:40 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 49 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Lanett, in Chambers County.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
